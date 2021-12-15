Second quarter costly for Highland boys

By Rob Hamilton

A rough second quarter doomed host Highland when they took on Marion Harding in MOAC action on Tuesday.

The Scot boys only trailed by a 26-21 margin after eight minutes of play, but were outscored 26-6 over the course of the second in falling behind by a 52-27 count. While they outscored their guests 32-23 in the second half, they were not able to climb out of that deficit.

Brock Church led Highland with 25 points, including three makes from long range. Gavin Hankins added 13 in the contest.

