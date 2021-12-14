Cardington topped by Elgin Monday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington couldn’t overcome a slow start is losing 60-43 to Elgin in a road Monday night game.

The Pirates found themselves in a 15-7 hole after the first quarter. While they were able to trim that deficit to four points in the second quarter, Elgin finished the period strongly in leading 30-19 going into the half. It was 46-32 after the third and the Comets were able to add three more points to their advantage down the stretch.

