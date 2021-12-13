Highland hosts Kilted Klassic Saturday

The Highland wrestling team finished third out of 15 squads on Saturday when they hosted the Jeremy Ammons’ Kilted Klassic.

Medina won the meet with 341 points, while Minerva took second with 296.5 and the Scots placed third with 278.5. Locally, Mount Gilead claimed 12th place despite only having four competitors at Highland.

Cody Matthews highlighted the Scot performance with a championship at 157 pounds. Matthews went 5-0 on the day, winning all of his matches by pin. In the finals, he topped Zavier Campsey of Athens in 4:34.

Highland had a number of second-place finishers. At 106 pounds, Konner Blaney went 3-1 on the day, while Caleb Wetzel went 4-1 at 132 pounds and Landon Pedigo was 4-1 at 285 pounds.

Kaden Miller went 4-1 to place fourth at 144 pounds for the Scots, while Brendan Lester went 3-2 to earn fifth place at 113.

Taking sixth place finishes were Andrew Bellas (126), Damien Daniel (150), Eli Grandstaff (175) and Ethan Taylor (285). Remington Baker finished seventh at 150 pounds, while Matthew Scarbury was eighth at 138.

Also competing for the team were Jacob Garber at 126, Liam DeLaney at 138, Jacob Wymer and Cash LaFever at 144, Matthew Gaylord at 165 and Chandler Stevens at 190.

Mount Gilead also had a weight class champion, as Isaiah Fisher went 5-0 at 285 for the Indians. In the finals, he pinned Highland’s Pedigo at the 5:32 mark.

Justin Dendinger went 3-2 and claimed third place at 215 pounds, while both Gabe Simpson (150) and Garret George (190) went 4-1 on their way to placing fifth.

Big Walnut Invitational

Northmor finished third in the Big Walnut Invitational on Saturday.

In the 10-team meet, the Golden Knight tally of 212.5 points only put them behind Granville (248.5) and Hilliard Darby (224.5).

Northmor won three weight classes on the day. Cowin Becker went 5-0 on the day, including a finals win over Peyton Costa of Granville by 13-2 major decision. Niko Christo picked up four wins in taking first at 165. In the finals, he pinned Micah Tiller of Big Walnut at the 4:13 mark. At 215 pounds, Gavin Whited went 4-0 to take first place, pinning Coleton Fleury of Dublin Jerome in 1:35 in the finals.

At 138, Marcus Cortez won his first four matches before falling by pin in overtime in the finals to earn second place. Trenton Ramos also went 4-1, losing by pin in the championship match, to take second at 144 pounds.

C.J. Stoney went 4-1 in claiming third place at 120 pounds. Cohen Hurst was fifth at 106. Nick Armrose placed sixth at 175 pounds. Bryce Cooper took seventh at 132, as did Grant Beard at 144, Cam Goldbach at 157 and Bohdi Workman at 190.

Also competing were Tristan Hammond at 120, Dylan Amens and Cam Ambers at 150 and Caiden Martinez at 157,

Konner Blaney of Highland controls an opponent on his way to a second-place finish in his weight class on Saturday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/12/web1_konnorblaney.jpg Konner Blaney of Highland controls an opponent on his way to a second-place finish in his weight class on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Mount Gilead’s Isaiah Fisher won the 285 pound weight class at Highland’s Jeremy Ammons’ Kilted Klassic on Saturday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/12/web1_isaiahfisher.jpg Mount Gilead’s Isaiah Fisher won the 285 pound weight class at Highland’s Jeremy Ammons’ Kilted Klassic on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

