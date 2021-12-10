Scot bowlers sweep Shelby

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Both Highland bowling teams picked up wins at Shelby on Wednesday.

The girls’ squad claimed a 1688-1363 victory, with Elyssa Reigles having the overall top game (210) and series (358).

Joleigh Burson had a 168 game, while Kelsey Munday had games of 162 and 155. Also, Annabelle Clever added a 147 showing.

The boys finished on top by a 2059-1930 margin. James Blaney’s games of 204 and 193 gave him the overall top series of 397 pins.

Trevor Stewart added a 189 game, while Jesse Reigles had a 177 effort.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS