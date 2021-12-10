Highland boys edged by Pleasant

By Rob Hamilton

Highland’s boys’ basketball team was edged by Pleasant on Thursday by a 62-57 count.

The Scots were tied with the host Spartans 16-16 after the first quarter and 27-27 at the half, but were outscored 14-10 in the third period to fall in a hole. In the fourth quarter, they gave up one more point to the Spartans to fall by five in the MOAC game.

Garrett Fitzpatrick tallied 27 points for Highland in the game, while Jordan Bellamy added nine.

