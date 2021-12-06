Wenger gets 1000th for Northmor

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor senior Lexi Wenger reached the 1000-point mark on Saturday in a 67-52 loss at Danville.

The Golden Knights were hurt by a poor first quarter in the game. Northmor trailed 26-5 after eight minutes and couldn’t dig out of that hole. It was 43-22 at the half before a Golden Knight rally got them within a 57-48 margin going into the final period. However, they were held to four points over that quarter to suffer the loss.

Wenger tallied 20 points in clearing the 1000-point milestone. Paige Caudill connected on three three-pointers in tallying 11 points and Brooke Dennison added nine.

Highland Scots

Highland picked up a 49-34 win over host Ontario in a Thursday girls’ basketball contest.

The Scots held a 12-10 lead after the first quarter and increased that advantage to a 23-16 count going into the half. They would then finish the game by outscoring their opponents 17-11 in the third quarter and 9-7 in the fourth.

Emma West finished with 23 points to lead the team, while Brylinn Tuggle added 12 points on the night.

The team would fall to 1-3 on Saturday when they hosted Pleasant and wound up on the wrong side of a 59-38 decision.

Pleasant led 18-11 after the first quarter and added to their lead over the remaining three periods. Highland was outscored 14-6 in the second quarter, 12-10 in the third and 15-11 in the fourth.

West tallied 14 points to lead the Scots, while Tuggle finished with nine.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington’s girls were paced by their defense in a 54-22 road win against East Knox on Saturday.

The Lady Pirates led 14-4 after the first period and never looked back. East Knox kept things manageable in the second quarter, trailing 27-16 going into the half. However, Cardington held a 27-3 advantage in the third and then coasted through the fourth to win by 32.

Beth Hardwick hit three three-pointers on her way to scoring a game-high 19 points. Dana Bertke finished with 12 and Kambry Edwards scored eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

MG was topped 41-31 by visiting Fredericktown on Saturday to suffer their first loss of the season.

No further information was available.

