MG splits pair of weekend boys’ games

On Friday, Mount GIlead topped Fredericktown by a 57-40 margin.

The game was tied at 16 after the opening period and it was 28-28 at the half, but the host Indians controlled the second half action. The score was 37-32 after the third quarter and MG held a 20-8 advantage in the fourth period to pull away.

Paul Butterman led the team with 16 points, while Elijah Chafin connected on three three-pointers and had 15 points. Carter Kennon finished with 13 points and Aaron Gannon scored 10.

The Indians suffered their first loss of the season at Utica on Saturday in falling by a 68-52 count.

A slow start hurt MG, as Utica led 27-10 after eight minutes of act. It was 40-29 after the second quarter, but the Indians couldn’t cut further into their deficit. They trailed 51-39 after three quarters of action and wound up behind by 16.

Gannon scored 16 to lead the Indians, while both Kennon and Chafin tallied 10. Butterman finished with nine.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor edged host Danville by a 58-57 margin in a back-and-forth game Friday.

The Golden Knights led 13-7 after one quarter, but found themselves in a 31-24 hole at the half. Danville still led by seven at 43-36 going into the fourth quarter, but Northmor took a 22-14 advantage in that period to wind up on top by one point and improve to 2-1 on the young season.

Grant Bentley scores 29 points, hitting four three-pointers in the process. Graesin Cass tallied 12 in the game.

Highland Scots

Highland was hurt by a second-half offensive slump in losing 50-34 at home to Ontario on Friday.

The Scots trailed 9-7 after the first quarter and 26-20 at the half, but were held to 14 points over the course of the second half. Meanwhile, Ontario tallied 14 in the third quarter and 10 more in the fourth to pull away.

Jordan Bellamy finished with 13 points to lead Highland.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington struggled offensively in their season-opening contest at East Knox Friday.

In their 44-20 loss, the Pirates were down 10-2 after eight minutes of play and 23-8 at the half. The Bulldogs then took advantages of 11-4 in the third quarter and 10-8 in the fourth to finish on top in the contest.

Gavin Crockett led the Pirates with eight points.

