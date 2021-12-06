MG, Northmor split bowling contest

By Rob Hamilton

On Wednesday, Mount Gilead split a match with Northmor. The Indian boys won by a 1959-1611 margin. MG was led by Dylan Farrell, who rolled 412 over two games. Graham Sherbourne had a total of 393 pins, while Wyatt Irwin rolled 360 and Austin Layer scored 333.

For the Golden Knights, Cole Postell rolled 408 over two games to lead his team. Wesley Hammond rolled 280 over his two games.

Northmor won the girls’ contest by a 1646-1552 margin.

The Lady Knights were paced by Kourtney Rinehart’s 354 series, while Taylor Cantrell scored 294. MG’s Ashleigh Levings rolled a 348 series, while Mikayla Meyer scored 287.

Highland Scots

Both Highland bowling teams fell to Marion Harding on Thursday.

The boys lost by a 2549-1808 score. Jesse Reigles had games of 178 and 169. James Blaney had the best round of the day at 180 pins, while Trevor Stewart scored 172 in a game.

In the girls’ match, Harding won by a 1729-1635 count. Elyssa Reigles rolled games of 173 and 169, while Joleigh Burson scored 188 pins for the team’s best single-game showing.

On Friday, the Scots would bounce back to sweep Mansfield St. Peter’s.

In their 1765-1399 win, the boys’ team got the overall top game (236) and series (436) from Jesse Reigles. The girls’ team won 1472-1285. Elyssa Reigles tallied the best game (180) and series (359) on the day.

