MG boys claim season opener over Loudonville

Mount Gilead withstood a fast start by visiting Loudonville to earn a 63-41 win over the Redbirds in their season-opening boys’ basketball contest on Tuesday.

The Indians trailed 20-17 after eight minutes of play, but rallied to hold a 35-30 lead going into the half. They would then hold their opponents to single-digit scoring in both quarters in the second half to lead 50-36 after three and finish on top by 22 points.

Elijah Chafin led Mount Gilead with 22 points, while Carter Kennon scored 13, Aaron Gannon tallied 10 and Paul Butterman finished with nine.

Highland Scots

The Highland boys’ basketball team held an early lead over host Utica, but couldn’t finish with the win in a 61-54 contest.

The Scots held a 9-6 lead after the opening period, but found themselves trailing by a 24-21 margin at the half. Utica would hold a 20-19 advantage in the third quarter and a 17-14 one in the fourth as they pulled away to win by seven.

Garrett Fitzpatrick had a big game for Highland, tallying 21 points.

Mount Gilead Lady Indians

Mount Gilead moved to 2-0 on the season in girls’ basketball when they traveled to Elgin on Monday.

The Indians claimed a 52-22 win over the Comets. No further information was available.

Mount Gilead bowling

Mount Gilead split a Monday bowling match against visiting Ridgedale.

The boys’ team earned an 1822-1729 win against the Rockets. Dylan Farrell rolled a 411 series to lead all scorers. Wyatt Irwin added a two-game total of 383, while Graham Sherbourne had a 310 series.

In the girls’ match, the Indians were edged 1540-1507. Mikayla Meyer led the team with a 301 series, while Samantha Sellers rolled 282 for her two games.

