Cardington girls battle back to top Spartans

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

On Saturday, the Cardington girls’ team outlasted host Pleasant in claiming a come-from-behind 56-51 win.

The score was tied at 10-10 after the first quarter and with both team possessing 21 points at the intermission. However, Pleasant jumped in front by a 44-38 margin after a 23-point third quarter.

The Pirates would recover in the fourth, though, scoring 18 points and only giving up seven, as they won by five points.

Beth Hardwick hit four of the team’s nine three-pointers in the game and finished with a game-high 25 points. Kambry Edwards finished with nine points on three long-range shots and Karsyn Edwards tallied eight.

