Northmor boys open season with win

The Northmor boys’ basketball team opened their season with a home win over Pleasant on Wednesday.

The Golden Knights got out to a good start in their 55-42 victory by taking a 17-9 lead after the opening period. The score was 29-21 at the half and 42-32 after three quarters as Northmor pulled away for the win.

Grant Bentley led the team with 23 points. Graesin Cass added 15 and Max Lower scored eight.

