Highland bowlers split with Pleasant

The Highland bowling teams split their season-opener against Pleasant on Monday.

The girls’ team earned a 1916-1583 decision over the Spartans. Ryleigh Dewart had the overall high game of 203 and also the top series of 359. Joleigh Burson added games of 183 and 172, while Elyssa Reigles had a 188 game.

The boys were topped by a 2111-2024 margin. Jesse Reigles had games of 204 and 215, while Rusty Martin had two 170 games. Other top scores were by Ben Harris (190) and James Blaney (170).

