Cardington improves to 2-0 Tuesday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington rode a fast start to a 66-35 home win over Columbus Academy in girls’ basketball on Tuesday.

The Lady Pirates lit up the nets for a 22-point first quarter in holding a 16-point lead after eight minutes. It was 39-18 at the intermission and 57-24 going into the fourth as Cardington improved to 2-0 on the season.

Beth Hardwick’s 17 points led the team, while Dana Bertke added 16. Mikayla Linkous finished with 12 and Emalee Artz tallied eight.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS