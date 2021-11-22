Cardington girls open season with win

The Cardington girls’ basketball team started their season on Saturday at Ridgedale and came away with a 58-26 win over the Rockets.

While the score was tied at 10 after eight minutes of play, the Pirates surged ahead to take a 27-17 lead into the half. It would be 37-20 after three periods and Cardington would then explode for 21 points over the final eight minutes to finish off their victory.

Beth Hardwick connected on five three-pointers in scoring a game-high 19 points. Dana Bertke contributed 12 and Kambry Edwards finished with 10.

Highland Lady Scots

Fredericktown rallied in the fourth quarter to top visiting Highland 41-36 in a Saturday night girls’ basketball game.

The Scots trailed 12-9 after the first quarter and 20-16 at the half, but bounced back to move in front by a 30-29 mark when the third period was completed. However, the Freddies took a 12-6 advantage over the final eight minutes to earn the win.

Highland got 13 points from both Brylinn Tuggle and Emma West.

Northmor bowling

On Friday, the Northmor bowling teams split with Crestline.

The girls’ team picked up a 1643-1318 decision. Kourtney Rinehart had the top score for the day with a 382 series, while Kahlan Ball rolled 317 for her two games and Taylor Cantrell finished with 310 pins.

The boys’ team was edged by an 1813-1718 score. Northmor was led by Cole Postell’s two-game series of 375. Wesley Hammond added 325 pins to also have a 300-plus series.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS