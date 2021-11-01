MG runners make it to state meet

The Mount Gilead boys’ cross country team continued its strong season by cruising to a regional championship at Pickerington North on Saturday.

Competing in the Division III race, the Indians finished with 35 points — 83 better than second-place Centerburg — to earn top honors.

Michael Snopik led Mount Gilead by placing second on the day, finishing in 17:11.1. Reed Supplee ran fifth in 17:30.1 and Will Baker took sixth in 17:31.1. Parker Bartlett ran 18th with a time of 18:06.7 and Ethan Kemp finished 25th in 18:27.6. Ethan Honzo was 33rd in 18:38.6 and Colson Chapman placed 46th with a time of 18:58.9 to round out the Indian runners.

The MG girls’ team also qualified for the state meet, earning the fifth and final bid in Division III with 157 points.

Michaela McGill led the team by winning the race with a time of 20:00.2 — 14 seconds better than the closest competition. Haley Pfeifer placed 40th in 22:35.3, while Karley Wallace took 65th in 23:37.2. Kimberly Staley was 74th in 23:50.4 and Ava Baker claimed 75th in 23:51.7. Also, Madilyn Elson placed 94th in 24:29.4, while Tatum Neal ran 99th in 24:40.4.

Cardington’s girls will make their second straight trip as a team to the Division III state meet. They finished two points in front of Mount Gilead with 155 points to take fourth place at regionals.

Gracie Meade led the Pirates by running 36th with a time of 22:27.9. Magi Hallabrin followed in 38th place, finishing in 22:29.9. Loey Hallabrin ran 44th in 22:43.1 and Morgan White took 67th place in 23:39.7. Hazel Jolliff ran 79th in 24:00.7, while Mikayla Linkous took 100th in 24:41.7. Marnie Young ran 138th in 31:24.9.

For Northmor, Ryan Lehman kept his season alive. The sophomore claimed seventh place in the DIvision III boys’ race with a time of 17:36.9 to advance to the state meet. Also, teammate Lucas Weaver competed and took 68th place in 19:32.9.

Highland had one runner participate in each of the two DIvision II races. For the boys, Joel Roberts ran 69th with a time of 18:59.8. In the girls’ race, Jade Disbennett placed 78th in 23:07.3.

Will Baker (left) and Reed Supplee helped Mount Gilead claim a regional title on Saturday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/11/web1_willbakerreedsupplee.jpg Will Baker (left) and Reed Supplee helped Mount Gilead claim a regional title on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Morgan White of Cardington (right) heads towards the finish line with Mount Gilead’s Karley Wallace (left) also fighting for position. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/11/web1_karleywallacemorganwhite.jpg Morgan White of Cardington (right) heads towards the finish line with Mount Gilead’s Karley Wallace (left) also fighting for position. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Northmor’s Lucas Weaver runs in the Division III boys’ race at Saturday’s regional cross country meet. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/11/web1_lucasweaver.jpg Northmor’s Lucas Weaver runs in the Division III boys’ race at Saturday’s regional cross country meet. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Cardington girls, Northmor’s Lehman also advance

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS