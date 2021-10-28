Highland girls’ soccer falls in district semis

The Highland girls’ soccer team saw its season end at Granville on Wednesday.

The Blue Aces won the district semifinal match-up by a 7-0 margin to see Highland’s most successful season in program history conclude with an 11-7 record.

In the contest, Granville scored five goals in the first half to take a commanding lead and didn’t let up on their way to posting the win.

There were two reasons this season was the most successful for the girls’ program. Not only did they set a new team record for wins, but also claimed their first playoff win when they topped Buckeye Valley at home on Saturday by a 2-0 win.

Both goals were scored in the first period, as Izzy Arnett-Tomasek assisted Destiny Carpenter to get the Scots on the board. Emma Hinkle then scored her 30th goal of the season on Guinevere Jackson’s team-leading ninth assist to give Highland some breathing room.

Kayley Smith was perfect in goal, saving all 13 Baron shots to preserve the shutout.

By Rob Hamilton

Rob Hamilton

