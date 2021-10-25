Cardington, MG earn XC district titles

The Cardington girls and Mount Gilead boys both earned cross country district titles on Saturday.

Competing in the first of two Division III girls’ meets, Cardington scored 47 points for first place. Loey Hallabrin placed second in 20:43, while Gracie Meade was third in 20:54.2. Magi Hallabrin ran seventh with a time of 21:13 and Hazel Jolliff took 17th in 22:49.5. Morgan White was 26th in 23:13.5, Mikayla Linkous ran 36th in 25:14.5 and Marnie Young placed 47th in 28:40.2.

Running in the first of two Division III meets, the Mount Gilead boys tallied 23 points to easily win. Michael Snopik was first overall in 16:04.1, while Will Baker was third in 16:27.3 and Reed Supplee took fourth in 16:30.1. Parker Bartlett placed seventh in 17:16.1 and Ethan Kemp ran eighth in 17:24.1. Also, Ethan Honzo finished 11th in 17:32.1 and Colson Chapman took 15th in 17:43.1.

The Mount Gilead girls also had an individual champion in Michaela McGill, who won the second DIvision III race in 18:56.4. The team finished second with 51 points to advance to regionals.

Haley Pfeifer claimed sixth place in 21:01.7 and Ava Baker ran 11th in 21:53.7. Kimberly Staley took 19th in 22:17.6, Karley Wallace was 22nd in 22:26.7 and Tatum Neal finished 32nd in 23:22.9. Madilyn Elson added a 34th place finish in 23:33.9.

Competing in the first Division III boys’ meet, Northmor placed fourth with 85 points to barely miss a trip to regionals. However, two individuals moved on. Ryan Lehman placed fifth in 16:43.2 and Lucas Weaver ran 12th in 17:33.5 to advance.

Connor Radojcsics placed 19th in 18:02.1, Bryce Cooper took 24th in 18:22.8 and T.J. Diehl claimed 25th in 18:27.3. Also, Parker Brown was 36th in 19:53.8 and Dylan Amens ran 42nd with a time of 20:25.3.

Competing in Division II, both Highland teams advanced one runner to regionals.

The boys’ team finished fifth overall with 141 points. Joel Roberts finished 13th in 17:15.8 to move on, as the top 16 advanced to regionals in this race (for all other D2-3 races, it was top 12). Grath Garee ran 23rd in 17:37.8, Hunter Bolton claimed 37th in 18:12.3 and Caleb Wetzel finished 38th in 18:12.8. Brendan Lester placed 43rd in 18:25.8 and Corban Benedict was 46th in 18:31.6, while Kaden Miller took 53rd in 18:59.7.

For the girls, who took sixth placed with 176 points, Jade Disbennett ran 12th in 20:50.8 to advance to regionals. Camberly Schade was 36th in 23:00.3 and Katelyn Schade finished 39th in 23:17.3. Lauren Garber took 44th in 23:48.5, Shelby Conley finished 45th in 23:56, Abbie Pruett was 51st in 24:22.8 and Kelsea Whisman claimed 52nd in 24:35.3.

Also running were the Northmor girls and Cardington boys.

The Lady Golden Knights were fourth in the second DIvision III girls’ race. Lauren Johnson finished 23rd in 22:30.2, Riley Johnson took 29th in 22:54.9 and Maddison Yaussy claimed 33rd in 23:25.7. Maizy Brinkman finished 41st in 23:57.7, while Hannah Kanagy ran 48th in 24:43.4, Haley Dille took 54th in 25:45.9 and Kaylene Brinkman finished 55th in 25:46.9.

The Pirate boys ran eighth in the second Division III event. Aiden Reitmire finished 38th in 19:30.3, A.J. Brehm took 39th in 19:32.1 and Zay Nippert ended up 43rd in 20:04.3. Aaron Howard was 54th in 22:00.8, while Ryan Clinger took 56th in 22:18.6. Also, Isaac Dela Cruz placed 62nd in 24:57.8 and Bryce Moodispaugh claimed 65th in 27:02.8.

By Rob Hamilton

