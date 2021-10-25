Cardington, Northmor advance to volleyball districts

Cardington moved on to the district finals with a 25-7, 25-3, 25-9 decision at home against Marion Franklin on Saturday.

Audrey Brininger finished with nine kills and Izzy Wickline tallied seven and two blocks. Jadine Mills picked up 12 aces serving and 16 assists, while Lily Clark had five aces and Madison Linkous added four. Cadie Long contributed five digs.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor cruised into the district semifinals with a Saturday win over Granville Christian Academy. The scores were 25-8, 25-12 and 25-7.

Maggie Tuttle led the team with eight kills and four blocks, while Chloe Keen had seven kills and Amanda Kincaid finished with six. Lizzie Erlsten finished with five aces and 29 assists. Emily Zeger had 12 digs, Maddie Blunk tallied 10 and Lexi Wenger finished with nine.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

