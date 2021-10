By Rob Hamilton

Highland’s season came to an end in boys’ soccer on Wednesday when the Scots traveled to fifth-seeded Granville for their second-round tournament contest.

The host team tallied six goals in the first half and didn’t look back in earning a 9-0 win.

