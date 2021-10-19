Highland VB wins tournament opener

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland volleyball team opened its tournament run in Division II on Monday by defeating Whitehall by scores of 25-5, 25-7 and 25-15.

In the home match, the Scots were able to get all 15 dressed players on the court. Kameron Stover finished with eight kills on the night, while both Kendall Stover and Larsen Terrill added seven. Emma West had five kills and three aces and both Brylinn Tuggle and Zoya Winkelfoos picked up three aces.

