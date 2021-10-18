MG boys’ XC team wins KMAC

The Mount Gilead boys’ cross country team ran away with the KMAC title on Saturday.

In the league meet, hosted by the Indians, Mount Gilead finished with 21 points, while second-place Centerburg had 69. Northmor finished fifth in the meet, while Cardington took sixth.

The Indians were paced by individual champion Michael Snopik, who finished in 16:07.36. The senior looked at that as a great way to finish his final race on his home course.

“Overall, it was a pretty good race,” he said. “It was definitely special. It’s always fun to run on your home course, especially since, this time, our annual one was canceled.”

Reed Supplee finished second in 16:36.38 and Will Baker took third in 16:40. Three more Indian runners placed in the top 10, with Parker Bartlett running seventh in 17:16.1, Ethan Kemp taking eighth in 17:19.69 and Ethan Honzo finishing ninth in 17:26.75. Colson Chapman ran 17th in 17:51.07.

Also, Cole Hershner was 24th, Seamus Walsh was 31st, Luke Fraizer was 36th, Philip Emberg was 37th, Bradley Butcher was 40th, Quade Harris was 47th, Nathan Smith was 49th, Joel Conrad was 53rd, Colt Hedrick was 58th, Ryan Swalley was 59th, Tommy Emberg was 60th, Wyatt Mowry was 68th, Josh Burnaugh was 72nd, Gavin Keller was 74th, Landon Spoon was 75th, Ethan Irwin was 79th and Carson Mowery was 80th.

Snopik is hoping the success his team had in the league meet carries through the postseason and results in another high placement in the Division III state meet.

“We’re definitely shooting to win state,” he said. “The four top teams all have been neck and neck, but we’ll definitely shoot to win that.”

For Northmor, Ryan Lehman ran fourth in 16:40.52. Lucas Weaver placed 20th in 18:03.18 and T.J. Diehl took 27th in 18:21.29, while Connor Radojcsics finished 29th in 18:26.22. Bryce Cooper was 35th in 18:47.02, Parker Brown finished 45th in 19:51.42 and Dylan Amens ran 50th in 20:14.86.

Also, Jed Adams was 52nd.

Cardington was led by A.J. Brehm, who was 41st in 19:11.77. Aidan Reitmire finished 55th in 20:43.63, Zay Nippert took 56th in 20:52.34, Aaron Howard ran 66th in 21:43.24 and Ryan Clinger placed 67th in 22:04.48. Isaac Dela Cruz took 71st in 23:02.51 and Bryce Moodispaugh ran 81st in 27:46.86.

Fredericktown won the girls’ meet with 35 points, while Mount Gilead was second with 46. Cardington followed in third place, while Northmor placed fourth.

The Indians did have the individual champion in Michaela McGill, who led the entire way in finishing with a time of 18:42.58 — 27 seconds in front of second-place Elsa Hoam of Fredericktown.

“For my first mile, I PR’d in the mile,” said McGill. “The second and third mile, it was harder to push because no one was near me, but I knew if I left up, Elsa could catch me. I felt like (2021 graduate) Allison Johnson to be honest with you.”

In winning the league meet, McGill, who has her sights set on being All-Ohio this year, could only marvel at the improvement she’s made throughout her career.

“It feels pretty good,” she said. “Definitely better than my first 5K where I ran 29:57. To be in the 18s and win the race and to be running as fast as I do shows I never was naturally gifted and what hard work can do for you.”

Haley Pfeifer finished sixth in the race with a time of 20:57.73, while Ava Baker took 11th in 22:12.52 and Kimberly Staley ran 14th in 22:23.28. Karley Wallace placed 17th in 22:45.88, Tatum Neal ran 22nd in 23:16.93 and Madilyn Elson claimed 26th place in 23:32.44.

Also, Ella Fraizer was 30th, Rebeka Clark was 35th, Natalie Jagger was 40th, Asia Jones was 41st, Kate Kelty was 46th and Meaghan Clapper was 54th.

Cardington’s Loey Hallabrin finished fifth in 20:51.96, while Gracie Meade took ninth in 21:26.3. Magi Hallabrin finished 10th in 21:51.95, Hazel Jolliff took 20th in 23:08.19, Mikayla Linkous ran 32nd in 24:29.09 and Marnie Young picked up 57th place in 28:55.34.

Northmor was led by Lauren Johnson, who ran 12th in 22:19.55. Riley Johnson placed 19th in 22:57.62 and Maddison Yaussy took 25th place in 23:28.2. Hannah Kanagy claimed 34th in 24:41.61 and Maizy Brinkman ran 36th in 24:48.32, while Haley Dille was 42nd in 25:26.61 and Kaylene Brinkman ran 43rd in 25:27.48.

Also, Ella Creswell was 44th, Riley Yunker was 47th, Harley Barber was 51st, Kelbie Kightlinger was 52nd and Katie Statler was 53rd.

Highland Scots

In their first season back in the MOAC, Highland finished fourth in the boys’ cross country meet and fifth in the girls’.

Joel Roberts led the boys in running 11th with a time of 17:32.9. Grath Garee placed 21st in 18:03, while Caleb Wetzel was 22nd in 18:04.6. Brendan Lester was 25th in 18:14.8, Kaden Miller took 32nd in 18:42, Corban Benedict ran 34th in 18:54 and Daniel Grandstaff claimed 37th in 19:10.2.

Also, Jacob Garber was 39th, Colton Clarkson was 41st and Russell Martin was 42nd.

In the girls’ meet, Jade Disbennett finished 13th with a time of 21:20.5, while Katelyn Schade took 27th in 23:20.4 and Camberly Schade placed 28th in 23:31.8. Lauren Garber placed 34th in 23:56.3 and Shelby Conley finished 35th in 24:03, while Abbie Pruett took 38th in 24:15.6 and Kelsea Whisman claimed 39th in 24:21.4.

Also, Greer Orr was 54th and Cara Chamberlain was 55th.

McGill takes individual crown in girls’ race

