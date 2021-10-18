Sports Calendar

Wednesday, Oct. 20

• Cristo Rey at Highland or Whitehall at Cristo Rey, Division II volleyball sectionals, 6 p.m.

• Highland or Beechcroft at Granville, Division II boys’ soccer sectionals, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

• Patriot Preparatory or Danville at Northmor, Division IV volleyball sectionals, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

• Mount Gilead at Cardington, football, 7 p.m.

• Highland at Northmor, football, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

• District cross county meet at Hilliard Darby: Cardington girls, 10 a.m.; Mount Gilead and Northmor girls, 10:30 a.m.; Mount Gilead and Northmor boys, 11 a.m.; Cardington boys, 11:30 a.m.; Highland girls, 12:30 p.m.; Highland boys, 1:30 p.m.

• Granville Christian or Millersport at Northmor OR Danville or Patriot Preparatory at Granville Christian or Millersport, Division IV volleyball sectionals, 2 p.m.

• Amanda-Clearcreek at Mount Gilead, Division III volleyball sectionals, 2:30 p.m.

• Marion-Franklin at Cardington or North Union, Division III volleyball sectionals, 2:30 p.m.

• Buckeye Valley at Highland, Division II girls’ soccer sectionals, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

• Division II boys’ soccer district semifinals at TBA, 7 p.m.

• Division IV volleyball district semifinals at Worthington Christian, 7:30 p.m.

* Calendar will be updated as tournament contests are played.