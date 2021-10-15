Highland girls’ soccer earns tenth win of year

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland girls picked up 10 wins in the regular season for the first time in program history after topping Ridgewood 5-0 on the road Wednesday.

The Scots led 3-0 at the half and outshot their opponents 33-5 over the duration of the match. Emma Hinkle finished with three goals and an assist, while Destiny Carpenter added a goal and assist and Amarie Morgan also scored. Kayley Smith was perfect in goal in recording the team’s fourth shutout of the year — another program record.

