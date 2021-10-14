Highland boys’ soccer suffers pair of recent defeats

By Rob Hamilton

Highland boys’ soccer played at Clear Fork on Tuesday and fell 8-1 to close the regular season. Clear Fork scored six goals in the first half to take a big lead and never looked back. Highland’s goal came from Dylan Thomas on an assist from Caleb Hunter.

The Scot boys lost 5-0 to visiting Johnstown on Saturday. The score was 3-0 at the half and the road team added two more goals in the second half.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS