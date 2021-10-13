Cardington VB wins KMAC

By Rob Hamilton

The Cardington volleyball team finished the KMAC volleyball season as the league champions.

The Pirates finished the league season with an 11-1 record and are 16-3 overall after earning a pair of victories over East Knox to open the week.

On Monday, the team took a 25-13, 25-6, 25-12 win over the Bulldogs. Audrey Brininger tallied 10 kills, while both Izzy Wickline and Emalee Artz added seven kills. Wickline added four blocks. Cadie Long had 12 digs, Jadine Mills tallied 15 assists and Abby Ufferman finished with 14 assists.

Cardington followed that win up on Tuesday by defeating East Knox again, this time by scores of 25-9, 25-10 and 25-10.

Brininger had 16 kills in the match, while Artz finished with seven and Payton Goodman had six. Izzy Wickline finished with six blocks and Maggie Wade tallied seven aces. Long contributed 28 assists in the match.

