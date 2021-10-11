Mount Gilead hosts XC invitational

By Rob Hamilton

The Mount Gilead boys’ cross country team finished second out of 11 teams when the Indians hosted the Division III Showcase on Saturday.

Both MG and Columbus Grove scored 43 points, but CG took the title based on having the better-placing sixth runner. Times in this race aren’t official, as it was inadvertently cut short by a few hundred meters.

Michael Snopik was the overall winner in 15:24.2, while Reed Supplee took third in 15:54.8. Will Baker placed sixth in 16:07.6, Parker Bartlett ran 12th in 16:20.9 and Ethan Kemp finished 22nd in 16:39.1. Ethan Honzo took 27th in 16:53.5 and Colson Chapman finished 32nd in 17:05.2.

Also, Cole Hershner was 37th, Aaron Gannon was 48th, Philip Emberg was 49th, Seamus Walsh was 58th, Bradley Butcher was 59th, Luke Fraizer was 78th, Quade Harris was 95th, Joel Conrad was 102nd, Ryan Swalley was 108th, Tommy Emberg was 112th, Mason Kidwell was 114th, Samuel Baer was 124th, Landon Spoon was 126th, Gavin Keller was 127th, Josh Burnaugh was 131st, Joshua Davis was 132nd, Wyatt Mowry was 136th and Carson Mowery was 147th.

In the girls’ race, Michaela McGill finished in second place for the Indians with a time of 19:03.1. Haley Pfeifer took 14th in 21:21.4 and Ava Baker was 27th in 22:52.2. Karley Wallace placed 28th in 22:53.4 and Kimberly Staley claimed 30th in 22:54.3. Madilyn Elson ran 44th in 24:09.4, while Tatum Neal took 46th in 24:38.9.

Also, Ella Fraizer was 53rd, Asia Jones was 62nd, Natalie Jagger was 63rd, Rebeka Clark was 67th, Kate Kelty was 68th and Meaghan Clapper was 79th.

Marion Harding Invitational

In the 24-team boys’ race at the Marion Harding Invitational, Highland placed eighth, while Northmor took 15th and Cardington was 24th.

Highland was led by Hunter Bolton, who took 18th in 17:12.2. Joel Roberts finished 26th in 17:27, Grath Garee finished 52nd in 17:55.7 and Brendan Lester claimed 56th in 18:02.5. Caleb Wetzel placed 69th in 18:14.2, Kaden Miller took 106th in 18:51.6 and Corban Benedict ran 124th in 19:09.1.

Also, Jacob Garber was 125th, Daniel Grandstaff was 142nd and Russell Martin was 151st.

For Northmor, Ryan Lehman claimed 13th in 17:01.1, while Lucas Weaver was 79th in 18:21.3 and Connor Radojcsics finished 89th in 18:29.6. Bryce Cooper took 126th in 19:10.2 and Parker Brown was 145th in 19:56.4. Dylan Amens placed 170th in 21:17.

Cardington’s A.J. Brehm finished 132nd in 19:16.1 and Zay Nippert placed 150th in 20:08.9, while Ryan Clinger was 182nd in 22:42.8 and Aaron Howard took 188th in 23:13.3. Isaac Dela Cruz finished 191st in 23:58.6 and Bryce Moodispaugh took 196th in 29:26.2.

For Gilead Christian, Seth Bertam ran 154th in 20:20.6.

In the girls’ race, which had 22 teams, Cardington ran 12th, Highland was 14th and Northmor placed 21st.

Loey Hallabrin led Cardington by finishing 13th in 20:43. Gracie Meade finished 47th in 22:01.8 and Magi Hallabrin claimed 82nd in 23:17.1. Hazel Jolliff took 101st in 24:08.2, Mikayla Linkous placed 121st in 24:53 and Marnie Young took 190th in 29:54.2.

Highland’s Jade Disbennett ran 34th in 21:34, while Katelyn Schade was 96th in 23:47.8 and Lauren Garber took 97th in 23:47.9. Kelsea Whisman took 102nd in 24:08.9, while Abbie Pruitt finished 109th in 24:24.9, Shelby Conley ran 110th in 24:33.6 and Greer Orr placed 147th in 25:45.3.

Also, Cara Chamberlain was 167th.

Northmor was led by Maddison Yaussy, who finished 90th in 23:33.8. Maizy Brinkman ran 129th in 25:22.1, Kaylene Brinkman placed 137th in 25:33.5 and Haley Dille took 141st in 25:40.4. Hannah Kanagy was 155th in 26:16.8, Ella Creswell took 166th in 27:02.1 and Harley Barber placed 175th in 27:40.9.

Also, Riley Yunker was 177th, Kelbie Kightlinger was 185th and Katie Statler was 197th.

For Gilead Christian, Allyson Green finished 83rd in 23:17.7 and Cassidy Gamble was 154th in 26:13.8.

