By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland got edged by Bishop Hartley in a non-league match on Saturday. Scores were 25-13, 23-25, 25-23, 16-25 and 14-16.

Kendall Stover tallied 31 kills in the contest, while Larsen Terrill added six and both Emma West and Brooke Schott tallied five. Ashlynn Belcher had four blocks and three aces and Kameron Stover finished with four aces.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS