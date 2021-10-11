Highland girls’ soccer continues win streak

By Rob Hamilton

On Saturday, the girls’ soccer team at Highland won its fourth straight victory with a 4-1 decision over visiting Johnstown.

Emma Hinkle scored all four goals for the Scots, who led 2-1 after the first half and added two more scores in the second half to clinch the win. Guinevere Jackson tallied an assist and Kayley Smith had 12 saves in 13 chances in goal.

