Cardington VB records season sweep of Freddies

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington earned their second volleyball over Fredericktown in as many days on Wednesday.

Scores of the home match were 25-23, 25-19 and 25-21 — nearly matching the scores from Tuesday’s contest. Audrey Brininger finished with an 18-kill performance, while Cadie Long had 21 digs to break the 1000 mark for her career. Head coach Ryan Treese also praised the team’s serving and credited Riley Burchett for recording a pair of key digs on match point.

