Highland earns boys’ soccer decision over River Valley

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

On Tuesday, the Highland boys’ soccer team avenged an earlier loss to River Valley by claiming a 4-1 victory.

The Scots got off to a good start in the game, taking a 2-0 lead at the half. Dylan Thomas scored the game’s first goal and Zane Sheets followed with a score off an assist by Mason Keller.

Caleb Hunter added a goal off an assist from Cody Thomas to make it 3-0. After a Viking goal, Highland then concluded the game with a Malin Fichtner score to provide the final margin of victory.

