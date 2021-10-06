Cardington girls second at Crestline

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Cardington girls’ cross country team took second place out of seven teams at the Crestline Invitational on Tuesday.

The team scored 70 points to only finish behind Shelby’s total of 35. Loey Hallabrin led the team by finishing fifth in 21:35.96. Gracie Meade was eighth in 21:50.69 and Morgan White took 10th in 22:01.34 to also record top-10 finishes. Mikayla Linkous claimed 30th in 24:47.25, while Hazel Jolliff was 31st with a time of 24:50.06 and Marnie Young placed 73rd in 31:48.81.

The boys’ team finished ninth, with A.J. Brehm running 29th in 19:29.39 and Zay Nippert placing 46th in 20:18.55. Aidan Reitmire took 25th with a time of 21:40.26, Aaron Howard was 77th in 22:53.86 and Ryan Clinger placed 78th in 23:04.31. Isaac Dela Cruz finished 88th in 24:25.65, while Bryce Moodispaugh ran 112th in 32:22.04.

Northmor’s boys’ team claimed fourth place in the meet. Ryan Lehman was fourth overall with a time of 17:18.09, while Bryce Cooper took 23rd in 19:02.16 and Lucas Weaver ran 27th in 19:16. Jed Adams placed 66th in 21:41.47, Dylan Amens claimed 68th in 21:52.01 and Parker Brown finished 81st in 23:28.98.

In the girls’ race, the Golden Knights placed fifth. They were led by Lauren Johnson, who was 11th in 22:34.42. Riley Johnson claimed 21st in 23:39.8, while Maddison Yaussy picked up 26th place in 24:14.71. Hannah Kanagy took 39th in 25:30.75 and Kaylene Brinkman took 43rd in 25:56.52. Harley Barber ran 63rd in 29:23.89 and Ella Creswell took 66th in 29:58.64.

Also, Kelbie Kightlinger was 70th.

Gilead Christian had individuals compete in both races. For the girls, Allyson Green took 19th in 23:29.39 and Cassidy Gamble finished 44th in 26:06. In the boys’ race, Seth Bertam ran 57th in 21:04.81.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS