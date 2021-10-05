Highland girls win third soccer match in a row

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland girls’ soccer team scored three goals in the first half and didn’t look back in topping host River Valley by a 4-0 margin on Monday.

Destiny Carpenter, Emma Hinkle and Amarie Morgan all scored for the Scots in the first half. It was Hinkle’s 21st goal of the season, while Morgan tallied her sixth. Hinkle would then add her second goal of the game on a penalty kick in the second half.

Goaltender Kayley Smith obtained her second shutout in a row and third of the season, as Highland improved to 8-5, 4-2 in league play, with their third straight victory.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS