Volleyball: Northmor outduels Galion in 5 sets

Northmor won a battle of local rivals, defeating Galion 3-2 in a non-conference volleyball matchup on Monday evening.

“Playing teams like Galion is critical for us to get ready for tournament play,” said Northmor coach Josh Lehman. “Earlier this year my AD asked if we wanted to keep playing Galion each year, and I said absolutely! We love the challenge of playing them.”

The Lady Knights won their second consecutive match to improve to 13-5 this season. The Lady Tigers fell to 10-4.

“Right now we just need to get back into the swing of things,” said Galion head coach Kathleen Davis. “Having a week off we’re just kind of slow at the moment and not working as a team.”

The first set was very competitive with Northmor winning it 27-25. The Tigers led 17-15 and then it was tied 21-21. The Lady Knights were able to put together a few good points to take the opening set.

The Lady Tigers battled back to take the second set by a score of 25-19. Galion built a 15-12 lead before pushing its lead to as many as eight points in the set.

Galion picked up their second straight win in set three with a 25-14 victory. Galion was able to build a 21-13 lead and finish the set out behind strong frontline play.

The Lady Tigers looked to be in prime position with two straight wins and appeared to have the needed momentum to claim the match.

“We were definitely talking a lot more and hitting spots,” Davis said regarding Galion taking the lead.

However, Northmor battled back by taking the fourth set 25-22. The Lady Tigers led 16-10, but Northmor was able to rally for the must-have win.

The Lady Knights were able to complete the victory with a 15-12 win in the fifth set.

“The last set we kind of just got stuck in the motion. When it comes down to the wire we kind of just get uptight,” Davis said. “We need to relax and play our game when it comes down to it.”

Lehman said the match is a benchmark for the Northmor program, showing that his team is definitely moving in the right direction.

“It means that our girls played great as a team, supported each other and fought back when they needed to,” Lehman said. “To our program, it means that what we are doing is working. To the girls I hope it shows them what they are capable of when they give the game and their teammates 100%. They have a great team, and an amazing student section. It is good practice for when we face top teams in the tournament.”

Northmor is scheduled to play at Centerburg today in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference action.

Galion travels to Highland (15-3) for a key Mid Ohio Athletic Conference matchup today.

