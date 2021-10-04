Sports Calendar

Wednesday, Oct. 6

• Division II and III district golf meets at Denison Golf Club at Granville, 9 a.m.

• Fredericktown at Cardington, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

• Cardington at Mount Gilead, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.

• Highland at River Valley, volleyball, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

• Cardington at Highland, football, 7 p.m.

• Northmor at Mount Gilead, football, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct, 9

• Cardington at Centerburg, volleyball, 9 a.m.

• Division III Cross Country Showcase at Mount Gilead, 9 a.m.

• Cardington, Gilead Christian, Highland and Northmor at Marion Harding Inv., cross county, 9:15 a.m.

• Johnstown at Highland, soccer: girls’, 10 a.m.; boys’, noon.

• Bishop Hartley at Highland, volleyball, 11 a.m.

• Wynford at Northmor, volleyball, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 11

• Clear Fork at Highland, girls’ soccer, 5 p.m.

• East Knox at Cardington, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

• Highland at Clear Fork, boys’ soccer, 5 p.m.

• Cardington at East Knox, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.

• Clear Fork at Highland, volleyball, 7 p.m.

• Worthington Christian at Northmor, volleyball, 7 p.m.