Highland VB topped by Watkins Memorial

On Saturday, Highland suffered only its second loss at home in the last three years when the Scots hosted Division I Watkins Memorial and fell by a 21-25, 12-25, 25-17, 22-25 margin.

Kendall Stover finished with 29 kills and 17 digs, while Ashlynn Belcher added 40 assists and Brylinn Tuggle contributed 19 digs. Also, Emma West claimed nine kills in the match.

