Highland soccer tops St. Peter’s

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland beat St. Peter’s 3-2 in boys’ soccer on Saturday.

The team led 1-0 at the half when Caleb Hunter connected with Zane Sheets, who scored the game’s first goal. Sheets would give Highland a 2-0 lead early in the second half with his second goal of the contest, but the Mansfield school scored twice in a row to tie things up. However, with three minutes left in the match, Highland went in front for good when Hunter scored on a Malin Fichtner assist.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS