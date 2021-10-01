Highland edged by RV in boys’ soccer

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland boys’ soccer squad suffered a 2-0 loss on the road against River Valley on Thursday.

River Valley scored once in the first half and added another goal in the final minutes of the contest. Head coach John Sachleben credited his defense for keeping the team in the game, in particular goalkeeper Adi Karya and the sweeper combo of Jack Chaffee and Cody Thomas.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS