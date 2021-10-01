Highland VB defeats Shelby Thursday

By Rob Hamilton

Highland collected another MOAC volleyball win on Thursday when they traveled to Shelby and swept their hosts by scores of 25-19, 25-15 and 25-9.

Emma West had seven kills, eight blocks and three aces for the Scots, while Kendall Stover finished with 22 kills. Ashlynn Belcher tallied 36 assists and five aces, Brylinn Tuggle added 21 digs and Kameron Stover contributed six kills.

