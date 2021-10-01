Volleyball: Northmor sweeps Mount Gilead, 3-0

Northmor volleyball picked up a Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference win on Thursday night with a 3-0 sweep over Mount Gilead.

The Lady Knights (12-5, 9-2 KMAC) completed a season sweep of the Indians, winning both matches 3-0.

“Mount Gilead is getting better and better. Their new coach is doing a good job for them. It’s becoming a tougher game for us,” Northmor head coach Josh Lehman said.

Northmor started out with a dominant win in the first set by the score of 25-10. The Lady Knights jumped out to a 3-0 lead and did not look back.

Mount Gilead came out stronger in the second set and built a 7-4 lead early. Northmor would quickly rebound to make it 20-8 with a good run. The Lady Knights took the second set by a score of 25-12.

The Indians put together some good stretches that made the Lady Knights battle, Lehman noted.

“We had to focus every play and talk to each other out there. Getting some younger players in it helps out down the road. The girls just did a good job of focusing when the time came,” Lehman said.

Northmor was able to work in some more players in this one and Lehman pointed at it as being a point of emphasis.

“For us it just means we were able to get more people in and work as a team to support each other,” Lehman said.

The Lady Knights would finish off the third set with a 25-20 win to end the match. Mount Gilead made it very competitive, the set was tied 18-all at one point.

“The next couple weeks we have some new games where we haven’t played these teams for a little while,” Lehman said. “Our goal is to win those, setting us up for tournament play.”

Upcoming schedule

Northmor travels to Galion for a non-conference match on Monday, Oct. 4.

The Lady Knights wrap up the KMAC schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Centerburg.

Northmor plays home matches against Wynford (Oct. 9), Worthington Christian (Oct. 12), and Crestview (Oct. 16) to end the regular season.

Mount Gilead (5-11, 1-8 KMAC) has three matches remaining in the regular season, all against KMAC foes. The Indians travel to Danville on Tuesday, Oct. 5, then play host to Cardington on Thursday, Oct. 7 before wrapping up the regular season at East Knox on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Northmor’s Reagan Swihart (27) and Maggie Tuttle are shown in action against Mount Gilead on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The Lady Knights swept the Indians 3-0. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/10/web1_GAL100221_SPORTS_VB_NORTHMOR_MG.jpg Northmor’s Reagan Swihart (27) and Maggie Tuttle are shown in action against Mount Gilead on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The Lady Knights swept the Indians 3-0. Brandon Little | AIM Media Midwest

By Brandon Little AIM Media Midwest

Follow @BrandonLittleSI on Twitter. Follow @SportsMCS on Twitter.

