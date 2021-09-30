Highland, MG compete in girls’ sectional golf

By Rob Hamilton

Highland and Mount Gilead competed in the Division II girls’ golf sectional at Mills Creek Golf Course on Wednesday.

The Scots finished ninth with a team total of 467 shots, while MG didn’t field a full team.

Leading the way for Highland was Mallory Jones, who tied for 14th overall with a round of 95. Ceci Grassbaugh took 27th place after shooting 107, Ellen Michela was 45th with a round of 132 and Stevie Asher followed in 46th place, shooting 133. Bailey Alexander took 50th by shooting 170.

Two Mount Gilead golfers participated in the meet, with Maddison Hursey finishing 26th with a round of 106 and Anna Marocco shooting 145 for 48th place.

