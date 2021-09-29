Scot VB stays perfect in MOAC with win over Harding

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland volleyball team cruised past host Marion Harding Tuesday, winning by scores of 25-10, 25-11 and 25-15.

The Scots, who moved to 14-2 overall and 10-0 in MOAC play and are ranked seventh in the state by the OHSVCA for Division II, had 10 different players record kills. Both Kameron Stover and Emma West had nine, while Kendal Stover finished with six kills and three blocks and Larsen Terrill had four kills.

Also, West and Brooke Schott finished with four blocks each.

