Highland boys’ team, MG’s Street advance to district golf meet

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland boys’ golf team advanced through sectionals to districts after placing fourth at the Division II sectional meet hosted by Darby Creek Golf Course on Tuesday.

The team finished with 331 shots. The top six teams and individuals not on qualifying teams moved on in the meet.

Highland was led by Ranger Steck. He shot 76 to tie for fourth place. Emerson Grassbaugh tied for 11th overall with a round of 79. Luke Cain placed 22nd with a score of 86, while Garrett Fitzpatrick shot 90 to tie for 29th. Also, Quentin Miller shot 128 to finish 83rd.

Division III boys’ golf

Competing at Turnberry Golf Course in the Division III boys’ golf sectional on Tuesday, Mount Gilead brought two golfers and advanced one to districts. Steven Street tied for 13th overall with a round of 80. The top six teams and top six individuals not on a qualifying team moved on and Street was in a three-way tie for second place among those individuals.

Also competing for MG was Lane Swank, who took 77th place by shooting 152.

Northmor and Cardington also competed in the meet.

The Golden Knights barely missed out on advancing to districts. The team placed seventh with a total of 381 shots. Also, Grant Bentley shot 80 to tie for 22nd overall. He tied for sixth among golfers on non-qualifying teams, but lost out on advancing on a playoff between he and two other golfers. Ethan Branch shot 94 to tie for 36th, Cooper Thomas scored 98 to tie for 47th, Logan Mariotti shot 103 to tie for 53rd and Drew Hammond shot 113th for 65th place.

Cardington’s team total of 461 placed them 14th in the meet. Bradly West led the way by finishing in a tie for 40th with his round of 96. Silas Horton shot 105 to tie for 55th, while Devonn Howard scored 128 for 71st place and Logan Reynolds finished 72nd with a round of 132.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS