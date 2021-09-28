Second half surge boosts Highland past Galion

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland girls’ soccer team bounced back from a deficit to top visiting Galion by a 3-1 margin on Monday.

Neither team could score in the first half and the Tigers struck first in the second to take a 1-0 lead. However, the Scots rallied for three straight goals to improve to 6-5 on the season and 3-2 in MOAC action.

Emma Hinkle tied the game at 1-1 with her first goal and then added a penalty kick to give her team the lead. She would finish with a hat trick, scoring in the final minutes of the contest to clinch it for Highland. Both Destiny Carpenter and Guinevere Jackson had assists and Kayley Smith had saves on five-of-six shot opportunities for the Tigers.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS