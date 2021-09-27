Mount Gilead XC teams both second at Ontario

Both Mount Gilead cross country teams ran second behind only Shelby at the Ontario Invitational on Saturday.

The boys’ squad finished with 46 points, while Shelby won with 38. Michael Snopik was the race winner for MG, finishing in 16:44.31. Reed Supplee took fifth in 17:21.67, while Will Baker ran seventh in 17:26.99. Parker Bartlett finished 16th in 17:52.64 and Ethan Kemp was right behind him, taking 17th in 17:53.55. Colson Chapman placed 30th in 18:19.56 and Ethan Honzo claimed 37th in 17:53.55.

Also, Cole Hershner was 50th, Aaron Gannon was 62nd, Philip Emberg was 76th, Bradley Butcher was 85th, Nathan Smith was 92nd, Luke Fraizer was 98th, Quade Harris was 109th, Joel Conrad was 112th, Colt Hedrick was 129th, Samuel Baer was 142nd, Mason Kidwell was 143rd, Tommy Emberg was 146th, Gavin Keller was 152nd, Ryan Swalley was 153rd, Josh Burnaugh was 162nd, Joshua Davis was 169th, Carson Mowery was 177th and Travis Fox was 184th.

The girls’ team had 86 points, while Shelby’s total was 32. Michaela McGill led the way for the Indians by running third in 20:23.58. Haley Pfeifer placed 17th in 22:53.89. MG claimed three consecutive places with Ava Baker taking 21st, Kimberly Staley running 22nd and Karley Wallace placing 23rd. All three recorded times of 23:27.85. Madelyn Elson finished 47th in 25:14.34 and Grace Shipman took 49th in 25:19.14.

Also, Natalie Jagger was 57th, Ella Fraizer was 58th, Asia Jones was 79th, Rebeka Clark was 87th, Kate Kelty was 88th and Meaghan Clapper was 105th.

Highland and Northmor also ran at Ontario. The Scot boys finished sixth with 174 points. Hunter Bolton took 11th in 17:42.3 and Joel Roberts finished 21st in 18:00.51. Caleb Wetzel finished 45th in 18:48.07, Brendan Lester took 51st with a time of 18:52.17 and Kaden Miller claimed 69th in 19:44.49. Daniel Grandstaff finished 78th in 20:01.3, while Jacob Garber took 82nd in 20:07.2.

Also, Corban Benedict was 86th, Colton Clarkson was 91st, Grath Garee was 94th, Russell Martin was 96th, Grant Jennings was 137th, Cash LaFever was 145th, Blaine Honaker was 161st and Harken Peck was 165th.

The Scots were 11th in the girls’ meet with 266 points with Lauren Garber finishing 44th in 25:03.35 and Abbie Pruett placing 48th in 25:17.29. Kelsea Whisman took 63rd in 25:56.6 and Greer Orr ran 73rd in 26:40.97. Shelby Conley finished 76th in 26:48.12, Cara Chamberlain placed 89th in 28:08.57 and Hannah Wagner took 91st in 28:37.41.

Also, Juli Ward was 106th, Lizzie Beck was 110th, Skylar White was 111th and Mattie Ross was 117th.

In the girls’ race, Northmor finished ninth with 203 points. Lauren Johnson placed 27th in 23:44.34 and Riley Johnson took 31st in 23:58.18, while Maddison Yaussy ran 42nd in 24:44.52. Maizy Brinkman took 55th in 25:33.98 and Kaylene Brinkman finished 62nd in 25:54.89. Haley Dille claimed 70th in 26:30.4, while Hannah Kanagy finished 84th in 27:31.

Also, Ella Creswell was 86th, Harley Barber was 90th, Katie Statler was 102nd and Kelbie Kightlinger was 104th.

The boys’ team ran 10th with 268 points in their race. Ryan Lehman led the way by claiming ninth place in 17:34.74. Lucas Weaver ran 41st in 18:42.12 and T.J. Diehl took 80th in 20:02.67. Dylan Amens finished 101st in 20:52.78, Jed Adams claimed 108th in 21:00.14 and Parker Brown ran 117th in 21:29.37.

Heath Invitational

Gilead Christian’s cross country runners participated in Saturday’s Heath Invitational.

In the boys’ race, Seth Bertam took 68th place with a time of 20:40.5. The girls’ race saw Allyson Green finish 31st in 23:39.6.

By Rob Hamilton

