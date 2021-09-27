Highland golf teams compete in MOAC meet

By Rob Hamilton

Highland golf competed in the MOAC championships on Thursday at Bucyrus Golf Club.

The boys’ team finished eighth with a total of 360 shots, but were able to boast a co-medalist on the day. Emerson Grassbaugh finished with a round of 76 to tie Pleasant’s Minoy Shah for the top score on the day.

Garrett Fitzpatrick shot 91, while Luke Cain had a round of 95 and Ranger Steck shot 98 to round out the team’s scoring golfers.

The girls took fourth out of five teams with a total of 458 shots. Individual results were not available.

