Race taking place in Ontario

The Warriors Leave Your Demons Behind 5K run/walk will be held at Marshall Park in Ontario on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Registration/sign-up will be held at 8 a.m., with the race itself beginning at 9 a.m. Early registration can be held through Sept. 30 for $15 (race day registration is $20). To register early, call SunneeShyne Legal Support Services LLC at 567-307-2360. For children 12-and-under, registration is $5. For children ages 13-17, it will be $10.

Snacks and refreshments will be offered and there will be a raffle and door prizes. Net proceeds will be donated to a charity selected by participant vote.

Information received from Sunnee Ball.

