Northmor girls’ golf tops Highland

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor’s girls’ golf team edged Highland by a 214-217 count on Tuesday.

Braelyn Ingles led the Golden Knights by shooting 46. Katelyn Miley had a round of 50, while Katie Dean shot 56 and Brooklyn Kissling scored 62.

The Scots had match medalist Ceci Grassbaugh, who finished with 44 shots. Mallory Jones shot 50 and Stevie Asher had a round of 59. Ellen Michela scored 65, Bailey Alexander shot 72 and Maddie Tack shot 76.

