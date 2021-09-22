Scot soccer teams edged in road contests

By Rob Hamilton

Highland’s girls’ soccer team was edged 1-0 by host Shelby on Monday.

The only goal on the day was scored by the Whippets in the second half. Kayley Smith had two saves in three attempts from the goalie position, while the team mustered nine shots in the contest.

The boys’ team fell on the road to Mansfield Christian Monday, also by a 1-0 count.

Goaltender Adi Karya managed 22 saves in game, but a late second-half goal by the Flames proved to be the difference on the evening.

