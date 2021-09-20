Cardington girls place second at Galion

The Cardington girls’ cross country team finished second to Wynford by one point in the Division III race at the Galion Invitational Saturday.

The Lady Pirates had 75 points, while Wynford had 74. Loey Hallabrin was fourth overall to lead the team. Her time was 21:08.9. Magi Hallabrin finished eighth in 21:35.3, while Gracie Meade ran 15th in 22:01.6. Morgan White placed 26th in 22:57.4 and Hazel Jolliff took 34th in 23:42.5. Also, Marnie Young ran 98th in 31:29.3.

Northmor also was in the Division III race, placing 10th with 232 points. They were led by Lauren Johnson, who was 32nd in 23:25.5. Riley Johnson placed 37th in 24:07.2, while Maddison Yaussy ran 45th in 24:23. Hannah Kanagy took 78th in 27:14.1, Kaylene Brinkman finished 86th in 27:57 and Haley Dille was 92nd in 29:44.6.

For Gilead Christian, Allyson Green finished 49th in 24:43.9.

In the Division III boys’ race, Northmor finished eighth, Mount Gilead was 10th and Cardington took 18th place.

For the Golden Knights, Ryan Lehman ran seventh in 17:23.2 to lead the way. Connor Radojcsics placed 25th in 18:53.8 and Lucas Weaver claimed 32nd place in 19:02.3. T.J. Diehl was 53rd in 19:39.9, while Jed Adams took 89th in 21:45.6.

Mount Gilead was led by Cole Hershner, who took 39th in 19:12.5. Bradley Butcher ran 52nd in 19:39.9 and Nathan Smith finished 63rd in 20:07.2. Aaron Gannon ran 77th in 20:47.7, while Quade Harris took 78th in 20:48.2. Seamus Walsh ran 86th in 21:18.8 and Joel Conrad took 90th in 21:47.1.

Pacing Cardington was A.J. Brehm, who finished 35th in 19:04.8. Zay Nippert finished 79th in 20:50.9, while Aaron Howard took 111th in 23:24.7 and Ryan Clinger placed 114th in 23:32.5. Also, Bryce Moodispaugh ran 133rd in 29:29.1.

Also, Gilead Christian’s Seth Bertam placed 69th in 20:26.1.

The Highland boys finished 10th in the Division II race. Joel Roberts placed 34th in 18:07.5 to lead the team, while Grath Garee took 44th in 18:34.4. Kaden Miller finished 62nd with a time of 19:01.5 and Caleb Miller followed in 63rd (19:01.8). Corban Benedict took 83rd in 20:10.5 and Brendan Lester ran 84th in 20:12.4.

The Lady Scots were 15th in their Division II race. Jade Disbennett led the way by finishing 33rd in 21:57.3. Katelyn Schade finished 75th in 25:20.4, while Lauren Garber took 80th in 25:45.4 and Kelsea Whisman placed 94th in 27:45.1. Cara Chamberlain took 98th in 28:37.7, Greer Orr placed 100th in 29:08.4 and Abbie Pruett ran 101st in 29:14.6.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead took a number of their cross country runners to Friday’s Michigan State Spartan Invitational.

The girls’ team finished 19th in the Green Race. Michaela McGill finished sixth in 19:59.7, while Haley Pfeifer took 100th in 23:15.9 and Kimberly Staley ran 129th in 23:55.7. Karley Wallace was 136th in 24:13.3, Madilyn Elson claimed 155th in 25:21.5 and Ava Baker placed 173rd in 26:11.6. Also, Ella Fraizer claimed 185th in 26:53.3.

The boys’ team finished 20th in the Spartan Elite race. Michael Snopik led the way by finishing 19th in 16:20.6. Reed Supplee took 95th in 17:46.3 and Parker Bartlett took 113th in 17:59.4. Will Baker finished 116th in 18:01.8, Ethan Kemp ran 123rd in 18:08.2 and Ethan Honzo finished 138th in 18:22.5. Also, Colson Chapman took 159th in 18:43.9.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS