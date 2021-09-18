Northmor, Highland both victorious Friday

Thanks to a great defensive effort, Northmor was able to remain undefeated at 5-0, 2-0 in KMAC play on Friday.

The Golden Knights were outgained 288-189 by host Danville, but had a 14-7 edge on the scoreboard in earning the hard-fought win.

Northmor struck first in the game on a 48-yard run by quarterback Marcus Cortez. A missed extra point kept the score at 6-0, which allowed Danville to lead at the end of the period after they scored a late touchdown.

Trailing 7-6, the Golden Knights rallied in the second quarter, as Max Lower scored on a 71-yard run and added a two-point conversion to put the locals up by seven. Neither team would score in the second half, as Northmor was able to preserve that lead and their unblemished record.

Lower ran for 94 yards in the game, while Cortez added 66 on the ground and 22 through the air on 3-of-4 passing. Trenton Ramos had two of those catches, while Lower added the other.

Highland Scots

A fast start paved the way for Highland to improve to 2-0 in KMAC play and 3-2 overall, as the Scots scored all of their points in the first half and held on for a 17-7 win at Centerburg Friday.

The Scots were up 10-0 after 12 minutes of play. Zach Schmidt opened the scoring with a 15-yard strike to Owen Stillwell. Caleb Hunter made the extra point kick and then later added a 34-yard field goal.

In the second quarter, Dane Nauman scored from two yards out to extend the Highland lead to a 17-point margin. Centerburg would score in the third quarter, but didn’t have enough offense to catch up to the Scots.

Highland finished with 298 yards, while holding their opponents to 167. Nauman had 144 of that total on the ground, while Cody Matthews (49 yards) and Eli Grandstaff (41) aided the team’s effective run game. Schmidt had four completions for 58 yards, with Jay Melchiori bringing in one for 30 yards and Stillwell added two catches for 23.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington football team was unable to make its scheduled trip to East Knox on Friday.

According to the Cardington athletics Twitter account, the reason for the cancellation involved a combination of injuries and illness.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

